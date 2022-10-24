U.S., UK warn of terror attacks in Abuja

By Doosuur Iwambe

The United States and the United Kingdom (UK), on Sunday, warned that terrorists may strike in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

In a message released last night, the US warned that the unnamed terror group might be targeting government buildings, schools, markets and other public places.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the statement read.

The statement also advised US citizens living in Nigeria to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, carry proper identification, avoid crowds, review personal security plans and keep their cell phones charged in case of emergency.

Also on Sunday, the United Kingdom (UK) updated its terrorism alert to citizens in Nigeria.

The UK warned of an increased threat of terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

UK citizens were admonished to stay alert, “consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities”.

The foreign travel advisory cautioned against visits to markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, football viewing centres, displacement camps, transport terminals (including train networks), government buildings — and schools.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Abuja has said only critical staff will be allowed access to its facility today (Monday), October 24.

Parents were also “strongly” advised against sending their children to school.

However, the Department of State Services (DSS) has asked Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant following the security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja that there could be possible terrorist attack in the city this week.

The DSS in a statement by its spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya advised Nigerians to be cautious. The Service however assured that it would work with other security agencies to maintain the peace.

The DSS asked Nigerians supply the agency with information relating to threats and suspicious criminal acts.

“The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” Afunanya said in the statement released around 11:20pm on Sunday.

