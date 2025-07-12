U.S. dismisses BRICS, deportation links to visa validity reduction

…says move not targeted at Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

The United States Mission in Nigeria has dismissed speculations linking the recent reduction in visa validity for Nigerians to the country’s foreign policy choices, deportation-related issues, or its perceived association with emerging global blocs like BRICS.

The clarification came in a post on its official X handle yesterday, amid growing reactions over the new visa regime.

The U.S. Mission stated that the decision to shorten the duration of most nonimmigrant U.S. visas for Nigerians was not targeted or politically motivated. It stressed that the change was part of a broader global policy review designed to strengthen immigration safeguards using technical and security benchmarks.

“This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

“The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.” The statement read.

The mission added that it remained committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria and continuing bilateral cooperation on all fronts.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks,” it stated.

The clarification follows a wave of public concern and media commentary, with many Nigerians interpreting the visa validity reduction as a retaliatory action or diplomatic snub. Speculations intensified after Nigeria’s growing engagement with alternative global economic groupings and recent tensions related to immigration enforcement.

Earlier in the week, local and international observers had speculated that Nigeria’s refusal to accept certain deportees or its recent moves to expand diplomatic relations, especially with countries like China and Russia under the BRICS umbrella, may have influenced the U.S. visa policy shift. Others pointed to the introduction of Nigeria’s e-visa platform as a possible factor.