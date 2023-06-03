Two suspected motorcycle thieves beaten to pulp for allegedly killing okada rider in Niger

Two suspected motorcycle thieves were beaten to bloody pulp by an angry mob in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was alleged that the suspects had been terrorising residents for a long time, snatching motorcycles and stealing valuables from the victims.

According to residents, the suspects had allegedly earlier an Okada rider and snatched his motorcycle, earlier.

However, luck ran out on the suspected criminals during an alleged operation around the G.R.A area of the town on Thursday night, June 1, 2023.

The mob descended on the suspects and beat them to pulp.

