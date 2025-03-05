Two more suspects linked to police officers’ death in Plateau arrested

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau state police command has arrested two more suspects in connection with the death of police officers who were killed on Thursday at Little Rayfield community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The officers were shot dead by suspected kidnappers in a gun battle during a foiled kidnapping attempt in the area.

The latest arrest of the two suspects brings the total number of those arrested in connection with the killing to six.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, while confirming the latest arrest said, “Two suspects arrested in addition to the four previously arrested in connection with the incident are in our net. The suspects namely, Abubakar Mohammed and Ahmed Musa were arrested with the AK-47 rifle that was criminally taken from the slain officers.

“We also recovered an additional 75 rounds of live ammunition. The Plateau State Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend other members of their syndicate and recover more arms and ammunition. We are doing everything necessary to get rid of criminals and maximize peace and security in the state,’’ he added.