Two military base in Borno hit by Boko Haram

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Boko Haram militants have launched attacks on two military formations in Borno State, targeting an army base in Wajirko, Damboa Local Government Area, and another in Wulgo, Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area.

During the attacks, troops were dislodged, and unconfirmed reports suggest some terrorists were killed in the clashes, reports Vanguard.

In a related development, at least two soldiers were feared dead, and others sustained injuries when a convoy, including the newly deployed Brigade Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai,’ struck landmines along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road.

The commander was reportedly among the wounded.

This renewed wave of attacks comes as authorities plan to reopen the 185-kilometer Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road, which has been closed for years due to insecurity.

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, expressed deep concern over the escalating Boko Haram attacks in his constituency.

He urged the federal government to deploy advanced technology, including drones, to combat insurgency effectively.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to train, equip, arm, and motivate security forces to address terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry.

Senator Ndume further highlighted the worsening security situation along the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu road, where kidnappings have increased.

Among those abducted is Professor Abubakar El-Jummah, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), who remains in Boko Haram captivity.

He lamented the continued attacks on communities such as Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Biu, and Hawul, warning that without decisive action, these assaults would persist.