Two men to die by hanging for killing Kano lecturer

A Kano High Court on Monday sentenced two men, Aliyu Hussaini and Amir Zakariyya, to death by hanging for stabbing Buhari Imam, a lecturer at Northwest University Kano, to death.

Hussaini of Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, and Zakariyya of Unguwar Malam Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area, were convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Fatima Adamu held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The action of the defendants shows total disregard for human life.

“I hereby sentence the defendants to five years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy, 10 years’ imprisonment each for robbery without an option of fine.

“The convicts are hereby sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide. May God have mercy on them,” the judge declared.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on June 11 at Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 3:30 a.m. on the said date, the defendants conspired and armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as long knives and machetes.

“In the process, the defendants robbed the victim (Imam) of his mobile phone and caused his death by stabbing him in the stomach, thigh, and back,” Abba-Sorondinki said.

NAN reports that the prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered medical reports and photographs of the deceased as exhibits to prove their case against the defendants.

The convicts, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 97(1), 298(c), and 221(a) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Haruna Saleh-Zakariyya, presented the convicts to testify in their defence and pleaded for leniency.