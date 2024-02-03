Tusco Pac dazzles with ‘Aboki’

A new highlife song titled ‘Aboki’ by Tusco Pac is out and disrupting the Nigerian music ecosystem. And in truth, it has been making the desired impact according to the artiste, his handlers and his new found fans.

Since its release on all platforms on February 1, 2024, ‘Aboki’ has been generating much interest when compared with other fresh entrants in the Nigerian music industry.

‘Aboki’ is one of the songs in the fully loaded kit of the Imo State born artiste whose real name is Festus Akubudike.

In ‘Aboki’ the track in which he collaborated with Ollie Gee, Tusco Pac makes a parody of people who live fake lives in the cities while their homesteads are on fire.

Speaking on the new song, Tusco Pac, a law graduate who seems to have been bitten by the music bug noted that the collabo with Ollie Gee was a wonderful combination.

The former member of AIT Odenigbo is also set to release other tracks in the next few months so as to consolidate on his new found popularity and fame.

On why he collaborated with Ollie Gee, Tusco Pac had this to say; “he has a style that’s after my heart. There’s a big link between our kinds of music.”