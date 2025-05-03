Turkish Airlines faces union showdown over worker victimisation

…as NUATE threatens post-May Day industrial action after failed mediation

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has condemned the victimisation of workers by Turkish Airlines in their employment in Nigeria.

The President of NUATE, Comrade Ben Nnabue who expressed the union’s displeasure over the victimization in his speech to mark the 2025 global celebration of Workers Day, said “the case of victimization of the staff of Turkish Airlines by the General Manager of the Airline for membership of, and holding office in, our Union contrary to the provisions of law has now reached a point beyond elastic limit.

Mediation efforts by the Minister of Aviation and Minister of Labour have been rendered ineffective by the intransigence of Turkish Airlines Management”.

Nnabue said as such, the Union has no choice than to take action especially as the case of the Airline against the Union at the National Industrial Court has been thrown out.

READ ALSO: FG, ILO unite on safer workplaces as OSH Bill gains momentum

He disclosed that the Lagos and FCT State Councils are to be battle ready for war with Turkish Airlines immediately after the May Day celebration while Donnier Aviation, Kaduna shall follow suit.

“It is extremely sad that the case of outstanding payment to ex-workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, still lingers. Despite tremendous effort by the Hon. Minister of Aviation, and the firm promise by the Minister of Finance towards liquidating this debt to hapless pensioners, it is very disheartening that other public servants continue to prolong the suffering of fellow Nigerians”.

Nnabue said in the coming days, the union will step up engagement with Ministry of Finance officials to facilitate the paymenttoo lay the ghost of Nigeria Airways to rest

“Relatedly, it should be of immense worry to every Nigerian, especially the international travelling kind that our Country, Nigeria, continues to dally on the critical question of establishing a new national carrier, considering the huge need for it. The Union will shortly commence serious engagement with aviation authorities in this regard.”

“The Federal Government continues to deduct 50% of the total IGR of aviation agencies at source despite agreed review of the same, and even from agencies that are unable to survive on whole generated incomes, and even as vital aspects of safety and security are being impinged upon”.

The NUATE president condemned government’s attitude of neglecting board of parastatals in aviation depriving the agencies of magnifying ideas and stultifying long term planning.

“Even as aviation unions have successfully concluded the reviews of conditions of service of most of the public agencies, fears remain about their timely approvals by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHSF)”

” Let me use this medium to urge the DG of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on whose table the matter presently resides to quicken his steps towards ameliorating this issue and avoid a major crisis in the sector as the connected agitations caused by prolonged suffering of affected workers has reached boiling point,” Nnabue said,