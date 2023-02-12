Turkey issues arrest warrants for building contractors after quakes

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after the earthquakes hit, Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for about 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants.

Amid the devastation, helping hands and occasional moments of joy

The combined efforts of a sympathetic soldier and a neighbor helped appease a Turkish woman anguished over fear her son might have died in the earthquake, a rare happy development amid the unfathomable grief of the disaster.

The Turkish soldier climbed into the bucket of an excavator Saturday to look in a home damaged by the temblor for the cellphone of a 75-year-old woman in Antakya who had not heard from her son in five days, Reuters reported.

READ ALSO: Northern governor hiding N22bn old naira notes – Buba

Murathan Adil was able to retrieve the device, belonging to a woman who gave her name as Mama Busra, but the battery was dead. However, a person in a building at the park where she waited for news heard the son’s name and said he knew him and he was fine.

The person called the woman’s son, and Mama Busra broke into tears when she heard him answer. “It’s like you gave me the world,” she said of hearing his voice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...