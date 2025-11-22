Tunji-Ojo canvasses retirements support programs for paramilitary personnel 

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to enhancing the welfare, financial security, and long-term wellbeing of officers and personnel of the Ministry and its agencies.

He made this known during a courtesy visit led by the CEO of Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Abubakar Kure, on Friday in Abuja.

While expressing appreciation for the visit and the ongoing collaboration, the Minister emphasized the importance of creating innovative support structures that will help officers build sustainable livelihoods during service and after retirement.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted that many public officers face significant financial challenges towards the end of their service years, due to inadequate planning and limited access to capital. He stressed that the Ministry must begin to rethink welfare models to ensure that officers retire in comfort and dignity rather than hardship.

“Our officers should not retire into austerity. It is concerning that many only begin to think about life after service during their final years. We need a paradigm shift. Retirement should not mean suffering,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the need for tailor-made, agency-specific financial packages including accessible credit facilities, cooperative investment opportunities, and special schemes for housing, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and other legitimate ventures allowed under the law.

He added that nothing in public service regulations prevents officers from investing their personal resources responsibly, provided such ventures do not interfere with official duties or involve misuse of government resources.

“You can buy shares, invest, or run legitimate family businesses. The law only forbids using government time or resources for personal gain. Proper education on these matters will protect our officers from unnecessary hardship,” he stated.

The Minister encouraged agencies to partner with reputable institutions to design programs with lower interest rates, flexible repayment plans, and customized support for officers who want to prepare for life after service.

“We must go beyond asking officers to give their best; we must also create programs they can subscribe to—programs that secure their future.

Earlier, Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, CEO of Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) the Chief Executive Officer reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Ministry and its agencies.

He said the visit is aimed to enhance service delivery, support government operations and explore areas where NIRSAL financial and technological expertise evidenced by over ₦600 billion in transactions across various industries could bolster the Ministry’s effectiveness. The CEO emphasised that NIRSAL’s extensive network of more than 150 branches, equipped with experienced personnel and robust systems, positions the institution to actively support the Ministry’s vendors, contractors and staff through tailored financial solutions.