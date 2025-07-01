Tuggar charts path for deeper Afro-Caribbean unity in Saint Lucia

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a move to deepen Afro-Caribbean solidarity, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has engaged in high-level bilateral talks with Saint Lucia’s Minister for External Affairs, Honourable Alva Romanus Baptiste, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the Caribbean nation.

According to a Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the meeting, held in Saint Lucia, served as a platform to explore new frontiers of cooperation between both countries.

Ambassador Tuggar emphasized the shared historical and cultural ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, citing their common African ancestry and colonial heritage as the bedrock for renewed diplomatic and cultural relations.

“The bilateral dialogue remains a key instrument in advancing Nigeria–Saint Lucia relations,” Tuggar stated, while conveying warm greetings from the Government and people of Nigeria and appreciating the hospitality extended to President Tinubu’s delegation.

He noted that Nigeria and Saint Lucia are linked by “deep historical and cultural bonds… rooted in African ancestry, the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, and shared British colonial heritage,” which offer a firm foundation for long-term engagement.

Ambassador Tuggar announced Nigeria’s readiness to formalize diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, noting that the Nigerian High Commission in Port of Spain currently provides interim coverage. He stressed that establishing formal ties would “serve as a vital platform for enhancing bilateral and multilateral collaboration between Nigeria and Caribbean nations, particularly within the OECS and CARICOM frameworks.”

As part of this vision, he proposed a structured partnership between Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) and Saint Lucia’s Political & Economic Cooperation Development Division. The initiative would enable the deployment of Nigerian professionals in critical sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and technical services.

In addition, Ambassador Tuggar advocated for the “exchange of best practices in governance, youth empowerment, and institutional capacity-building,” and the “design of joint capacity development initiatives that can serve as models for broader Africa–Caribbean collaboration.”

He further urged both nations to strengthen education diplomacy through scholarships, academic exchanges, and collaborative research programmes that would enhance people-to-people connections across the Atlantic.

On trade and investment, Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s interest in expanding ties with Saint Lucia in strategic areas such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, and ICT, positioning both countries for shared economic growth.

Addressing environmental concerns, the Minister emphasized the need for joint action on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, and access to climate finance. He assured that “Nigeria remains committed to supporting Saint Lucia’s efforts as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS).”

Tuggar also reiterated Nigeria’s pledge to champion the concerns of SIDS like Saint Lucia at major global platforms including the United Nations, the Commonwealth, and within African Union–CARICOM initiatives, promoting inclusive and equitable international engagement.

The meeting was also attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and the Director General of NTAC, Rt. Hon. Dr. Yusuf Buba Yakub, further reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to a multifaceted partnership.

“I am confident that this growing collaboration between Nigeria and Saint Lucia will lead to mutual prosperity and greater regional solidarity,” he said, thanking Minister Baptiste for his dedication to strengthening ties.