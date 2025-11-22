Tuface named Fire Safety Ambassador as FFS seeks safer homes, workplaces

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), on Friday appointed music icon Tuface Idibia as National Fire Safety Ambassador as it closed the 2025 National Fire Safety Week in Abuja with a renewed call for Nigerians to drop the “Not My Portion” mindset and embrace practical fire prevention habits.

In his address, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Samuel Adeyemi, said the artist’s nomination as National Fire Safety Ambassador will help the Service reach younger audiences and inspire behaviour change.

He said Tuface’s influence and public reach make him a strong voice for promoting vigilance, responsibility and a new national culture of preparedness.

Represented by Deputy Controller General, Aliyu Tambari, the number one fire fighter, said the campaign has shown that many fire incidents in homes, markets and workplaces could be avoided if citizens adopted simple preventive steps.

Adeyemi said the four-day national event engaged Nigerians through town halls, road shows, school outreach programmes, and market sensitisation drives.

According to him, the Service started the week with a virtual town hall meeting to set the tone for a nationwide discussion on fire safety, followed by the presentation of Bankers’ Cheques to families of fallen and injured officers under the Group Life Insurance Scheme.

He described the gesture as a reminder of the Service’s duty to support its personnel and honour their sacrifices.

Speaking further, he explained that activities across the states included drills, demonstrations, community education, and awareness campaigns aimed at reshaping public attitude toward fire prevention.

He noted that officers went into economic hubs and busy streets to reach traders, motorists and residents, adding that the feedback showed growing interest and better understanding of safety practices.

Adeyemi said the closing ceremony, which featured investitures and certificate presentations, was organised to acknowledge individuals and groups that showed outstanding commitment to fire safety during the year.

He said the awards were not just symbolic but a recognition of civic responsibility and national service from partners who helped reduce risks in their communities.

He congratulated all certificate recipients and urged them to act as fire safety champions in their homes and workplaces.

He said the Service expects them to use the knowledge gained during the week to help build a culture of prevention and encourage others to adopt simple safety routines that could save lives.

The Controller General also praised the institutions recognised for their compliance with fire safety standards and their sustained collaboration with the Service.

He said such organisations have demonstrated that strict adherence to safety protocols can prevent disasters and protect lives and property more effectively than emergency response alone.

Adeyemi added that the Service will continue to improve its training programmes, upgrade operational systems and expand community education efforts. He said global fire safety practices are changing, and Nigeria must keep pace by using technology, strengthening agency partnerships and improving the capacity of personnel.

He commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his consistent support and also thanked partner agencies, civil society groups, corporate bodies and community leaders who contributed to the successful hosting of the fire safety week. He praised officers and men of the FFS for their dedication and said their work this week reflected professionalism and strong commitment to public safety.

The Controller General further reminded Nigerians that fire safety is a continuous responsibility and not an annual event.

He urged citizens to leave the programme determined to replace carelessness with caution, denial with preparation, and wishful thinking with deliberate prevention.