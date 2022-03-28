TUC inaugurates political commission on election sensitisation

Joy Obakeye

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has inaugurated political commission members from the six Western states, to sensitize the public on the importance of having a Permanent Voters Card.

The TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye disclosed this at a press conference held recently in Lagos, stating that the Western states, namely; Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, and Ondo states with each states having five TUC members,

According to him, the inaugurated political commission is to sensitise the public on the 2023 election by letting them know the importance of getting their PVC and being part of the political election.

He explained that the union discovered that their inactive participation in politics has put them in a pitiable condition which is affecting the implementation of the minimum wage which they have been clamouring for since 2019.

“There are a lot of issues on the ground which has nothing to do with which political party because there is no difference in political parties in Nigeria and all this happened because of the absence of the Trade Union movement in politics and since it has been very difficult to differentiate politics from running the economy, then we felt that this is the right time we take our seats, play our role in the politics of Nigeria and it starts with the education of our members and the masses.

“We want a situation whereby in the 2023 election all workers will be fully mobilised to go to out and elect the best candidate for the agenda,”

He revealed that part of the communique at the Round Table meeting in Abuja was to come up with a political agenda that is sellable to the labour movement and the public at large.

“All our deliberation so far has shown that we are the real grassroots. We cut across towns, local governments, states, and come to the national level. We have been the instrument of putting rare people in elective positions in the country.

“So if we have decided this time around to pick, we will play a very key role in making sure that whoever that is going to take an elective position is properly screened and it’s someone that pity the working class.

“In the past, we used to have the upper, middle, and the lower class, but, today, I think the classes are divided into two. It’s either you are there or you are with us at the lower level, and this cannot continue,” he said.

He further said that 2023 is very important to the working class in the country hence the inauguration of the electoral commission engages politically on their behalf.

Also, he disclosed that the union will roll out their political agenda by next week after they have moved around the zones.

Meanwhile, the TUC denied being part of any group that will destabilise the country, but at the same time, will be focused on all the projects aimed at moving the nation forward.

This is in regards to a report from the Department of Stata e-Services (DSS) a few days ago that some groupincludingle including the labour movement is trying to cause a crisis in the Northern part of the country, trying to replicate the protest of EndSars.

“On this note, I want to employ the DSS to do their proper vetting and be able to provide the true information to the government and the masses. But if they are referring to the mobilization of the TUC towards 2023 to educate our members on the role they should y in politics on everybody to have their PVC ready to elect the best candidates to change and move the country forward and ensure that the working class is properly cared for, I am telling you that TUC will continue to mobilize.

