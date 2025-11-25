Trust Loop, Cubbes Win Big as Zenith Bank Dishes Out ₦140m at 2025 Tech Fair

A total of ₦140 million has been awarded to ten African innovators after a highly competitive hackathon and pitch session at the fifth edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, held on Thursday at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s fair, themed “Future Forward 5.0: Tech for Success — Innovate, Adapt, Accelerate”, introduced an expanded dual-competition format featuring a high-stakes Hackathon for product development and a Startup Pitch Competition for early-stage ventures. The two tracks drew thousands of developers, founders and entrepreneurs from across the continent.

From more than 2,000 contestants, ten finalists emerged. Two took home the top prize of ₦30 million each. Trust Loop won the Hackathon category for its digital KYC and liveness-verification solution, while Cubbes Technologies Limited clinched the Startup Pitch Competition with its AI-powered EdTech platform designed to improve learning and career readiness.

The remaining eight finalists — Venille Ltd, Sowota, FLOW, InvoPay, Zenith Intelliscore, The Very Hacked Men, Konfam and Zerax — received ₦10 million each in non-dilutive funding. All ten teams will also participate in a six-week mentorship and incubation programme scheduled for December 2025 to February 2026.

In her welcome address, Dame Adaora Umeoji, group managing director and chief executive of Zenith Bank, thanked the bank’s founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, for the vision behind the tech fair. She said: “Our theme this year is timely. According to the Harvard Business Review, it took humanity millions of years to master fire, yet only 66 years to move from the first powered flight to landing on the moon. The next technological breakthrough will not take a lifetime. It could come from any one of you here today.”

In his goodwill message, Ovia said the success of the competition reflects the bank’s commitment to developing talent and building Africa’s next generation of tech giants. “My vision is to continue to empower the youth through technology, with the hope that one day we will produce the likes of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos,” he said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, urged institutions to strengthen youth-focused innovation programmes. He said: “By 2050, half of the world’s youth population will be in Africa, and most of them will be in Nigeria — many here in Lagos. We must give them the space to fly. Our ambition is to make Lagos the human-capital centre of the world.”

This year’s programme featured keynote speakers including Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, managing director of M-PESA Africa; Jonas Kjellberg, co-creator of Skype; and Shivagami Gugan, chief technologist for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at AWS. They shared insights on the role of generative AI, agentic AI and cloud computing in driving economic transformation.

Participants also attended exclusive masterclasses delivered by McKinsey & Company, Huawei, Check Point and Microsoft, covering cybersecurity, advanced cloud architecture and emerging technologies.

The event included interactive panel sessions hosted by Zain Asher of CNN, with contributions from Adaora Nwodo of NexaScale, Aisha Tofa of Startup Kano, David Kpakima of Rasab Group, Dr Stanley Jacob of FINTECHNGR, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, Gary Fowler of GSD Venture Studios, Bradwin Roper of JUMO and Omoyemen Jide-Samuel of the CBN.

Zenith Bank says it remains committed to building a thriving innovation ecosystem and supporting African founders with capital, mentorship and access to global networks.

