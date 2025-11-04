Trump’s Military Action: Ribadu, service chiefs hold closed door meeting

As insecurity in the country rages, and the recent threat of the United States of America, USA, threat on the country, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is meeting with the country’s Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies in Abuja.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting, which commenced on Monday, was not known at the time of filing this report, but, it was gathered that the meeting follows reports, alleging that, USA’s President, Donald Trump issued a directive to prepare for possible Military action in Nigeria.

Recall that the US President, threatened to deploy Military forces to Nigeria, if the alleged genocide against Christians was not stopped.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump, directed the ‘Department of War’ to prepare for possible action, if the killings continued.

Trump also warned that the United States would halt all aid and assistance to Nigeria, if President Bola Tinubu’s administration failed to end the alleged persecution and killing of Christians.

He said: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well, go into that now-disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians,” he wrote.

Ribadu is expected to brief newspaper editors and top media executives after the meeting.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had earlier said the NSA and the Security Chiefs, would address the media on the threat issued by the US President.

According to him, the briefing will “provide adequate response to the allegations of genocide and update for the media on ongoing Government efforts to contain insecurity and other vices.”