Trump threatens to stop aid, asks ‘war department’ to prepare for action in Nigeria

Donald Trump, US president, has asked the United States department of war to “prepare for possible action” to “wipe out Islamic terrorists” in Nigeria.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump warned the Nigerian government to “act fast” to end the “killing of Christians” in the country.

The United States president also said he would order an “immediate end to all aid and assistance to Nigeria”.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump said.

This comes a day after Trump redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to “allegations of a Christian genocide in the country”. He blamed “radical Islamists” for the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution, “saying Nigeria remains a democracy anchored on constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and belief”.