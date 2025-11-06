Trump Orders Pentagon to Prepare for Possible Strikes in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threat of military action in Nigeria over what he described as the targeted killing of Christians in the West African nation.

On October 31, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” in response to claims of a Christian genocide in the country. He had earlier warned the Nigerian government to act swiftly to end the “killing of Christians.”

Hours later, Trump said he was not ruling out air strikes or the deployment of troops to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria.”

In a video message on Wednesday, standing behind a lectern bearing the seal of his office, Trump condemned the killings attributed to radical Islamist groups and threatened immediate consequences if Nigerian authorities fail to act decisively.

He reiterated that the United States would halt all aid assistance to Nigeria should the violence continue, warning that “there would be hell to pay.”

According to him, the US Department of War has been instructed to prepare for possible military action, emphasising that any intervention would be “vicious and sweet.”

Trump described Christianity in Nigeria as facing an “existential threat.”

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid assistance to Nigeria,” he said.

“We are going to do things to Nigerians that Nigeria is not going to be happy about and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing the Department of War to prepare for possible actions. If we attack, it is going to be vicious and sweet just as the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. The Nigerian government had better move fast before it is too late.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Trump also called on Riley Moore, a member of the US House of Representatives, and Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, to urgently investigate the situation and report back to him.

He said the US “cannot stand by” while such atrocities occur, not only in Nigeria but across the world, reaffirming America’s readiness to protect Christian populations globally.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a country of particular concern. That’s a legal definition. When the Christians or any such group is slaughtered, like it’s happening in Nigeria, 3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide. What horrible numbers! Something has to be done,” he said.

“I am asking congressman Riley Moore, together with chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

“It’s not only Nigeria, it’s all over. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”