Trump announces permanent pause on migration from “third world countries”

United States President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will permanently pause migration from all “Third World countries”, a sweeping shift in US immigration policy that he says is intended to reverse decades of failed approaches.

In a Thanksgiving message on Thursday, Trump criticised previous immigration policies, claiming they had left the United States “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at”.

He said the country’s foreign-born population had reached 53 million, alleging that many migrants had arrived from “failed nations, prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels”. He listed countries such as Sudan, Chad, Niger, Benin, Pakistan, and Nigeria as examples of what he termed Third World nations.

Trump argued that immigration had strained US infrastructure and contributed to social and economic decline, citing high crime, overcrowded hospitals, failing schools, and housing shortages.

He also claimed that Somali refugees were “taking over” the state of Minnesota, accusing “Somalian gangs” of terrorising residents.

Unveiling his administration’s new position, the former president said he would permanently halt migration from all Third World nations, terminate what he described as “Biden illegal admissions”, end federal benefits for non-citizens, denaturalise migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility”, and deport any foreign national considered a public charge, security risk, or “non-compatible with Western civilisation”.

He said these measures would lead to a major reduction in what he called “illegal and disruptive populations”, insisting that “only reverse migration can fully cure this situation”.

Trump’s announcement followed the shooting of two national guard members in Washington, DC. The suspect reportedly arrived in the US in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome after assisting American forces in Afghanistan and was granted asylum in April.

He ended his Thanksgiving message with a warning: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for – You won’t be here for long!”