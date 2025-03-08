Trump Accuses South Africa of Mistreating Farmers, Vows to Cut Federal Funding

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has alleged that South Africa is treating farmers unfairly, calling the nation “a bad place to be right now.”

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced his intention to halt all federal funding to South Africa, citing concerns over land confiscation and broader mistreatment of farmers.

“South Africa is being terrible to longtime farmers in the country. They are confiscating their land and farms, and much worse than that. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all federal funding,” Trump wrote.

Trump also pledged to offer refuge to South African farmers, stating that any farmer seeking to flee for safety reasons would be welcomed into the United States with a “rapid pathway to citizenship.”

“To go a step further, any farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!” he added.

Trump’s comments come amid ongoing global debates about land ownership and political stability in South Africa. The South African government has yet to respond to Trump’s claims, but the remarks are likely to spark further discussions on U.S. foreign policy and immigration.