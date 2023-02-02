Truck accidents: Lagos to curb reckless driving through transport reform law

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has again condemned in strong terms the incessant truck accidents happening within the State and has warned owners and drivers of articulated vehicles against recklessness, saying any driver or owner found to be complicit in any truck accident will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

A statement released by the Ministry of Transportation noted that the warning becomes necessary, following recent truck accidents at Ojuelegba and Ikotun area which claimed lives of innocent citizens and leaving scores of people injured, also at Abule-Egba road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge which fortunately were without casualties.

According to the Statement, investigation reveals that the accidents happen most times, due to negligence and recklessness on the part of the drivers, reiterating transport that the State Government has resolved not to tolerate unabated truck accidents caused by large containers falling off trucks which injure or kill citizens, who are going about their daily activities.

Having carried out a critical forensic investigation on the causes of these accidents, the State Government has resolved to evoke the full wrath of the laws stipulated in its Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, on liability of owners for safety.

The law clearly stated that a person who drives a commercial vehicle whose condition does not conform with the provisions of the law commits an offence and is liable on conviction to the penalty stated in Section 18 (2) and in situations where the driver of the vehicle is not the owner, the owner will also be liable in line with Section 18 (3).

The Statement further read that enforcement strategies to check mate the operations and activities of articulated vehicles plying the State Roads is sacrosanct and will be enforced.

The State Government having registered its displeasure and position on the current situation sought the full cooperation of all relevant Stakeholders in the implementation of the exercise/enforcement in a bid to erase needless deaths, enhance movement without fear on our roads and safety of lives and property.

The Statement further commiserates with families who lost their loved ones in the recent accidents assuring them that justice will be served.

