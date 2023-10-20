Troops raid cultists’ camp, arrest eight members

The Nigeria Army said troops of 16 Brigade on Exercise Still Waters III successfully conducted a raid on a suspected cultists’ camp within the Oloibiri oil field at Otuabagi community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and nabbed eight members of a cult group in their hideout.

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Friday that the troops recovered one Beretta pistol, one locally made double-barrel pistol, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, three live cartridges, one Baofeng communication radio, one binocular, two mobile phones, and substances suspected to be cannabis.

The suspects, according to him, are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.

Nwachukwu, in the statement, said further: “Similarly, troops of 4 Brigade on Exercise Still Waters III on October 18, 2023, responded to a distress call by a law-abiding citizen who reported a kidnapping incident at Obagie community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The troops promptly swung into action and rescued Miss Blessing Uwenze, while two members of the kidnapping gang were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

READ ALSO: Supreme court set to hear PDP, motion for enforcement

“Items recovered from the suspects include two semi-automatic pump-action guns, four live cartridges, one mobile phone, and fetish items.”

Nwachukwu further confirmed that the victim has been reunited with her family.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com