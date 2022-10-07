Troops, other security agencies prevented Oct 1 attack in Abuja, says DHQ

By Andrew Orolua

The Defence Headquarters DHQ, said on Thursday that 64 youths in black attires and armed with 9 locally made guns were arrested on Independence Day anniversary in Abuja.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami who disclosed this during the bi-weekly press briefing said the miscreants were to attack attendees at Eagle square the venue of the 62nd Independence anniversary.

According to him, over 200 criminals including Boko Haram terrorists, kidnappers, illegal miners, etc were arrested by troops and other security agencies across the country between September 22 and October 6, 2022.

Danmadami said that troops neutralized a total of 33 Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the North East, North West and Noth Central Zones of the country in its efforts to quell the insurgency.

He further disclosed that a total of 418 terrorists and their families surrounded to the troops in the past two weeks. Terrorists who surrounded “claimed to have lost interest in the ideology of Boko Haram Terrorists. They surrendered to own troops at different locations with their families comprised of 44 adult males, 135 adult females and 239 children.”

“All recovered items, and arrested Boko Haram Terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

The Director assured that peace is being restored because, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East Zone and other troops engaged in other theatre have sustained operational activities in their general areas”.

For instance, he said troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities in villages, mountains, town and cities”, adding that within the period troops conducted ambushes, clearance operations, fighting patrols and cordon and search as well as other operations at different locations in Biu, Damboa, kaga, Kukawa and Gubio Local Government Area all in Borno State.

“Troops arrested 29 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistic suppliers,” and recovered 50 big bags of dry fish, 2 big sacks of fried meat, 55 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit, 1 big bag of coal, 13 bags of breads, 1 bag of salt, 1 bag of beans, 5 cartons of detergent, 3 packs of batteries, 50 leathers of mosquito coil, 10 mobile phones, 4 vehicles, 1 bicycle and the a total sum of N2,479,740.00 only as well as other sundry items from the Boko Haram.

Major General Danmadami said that a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province ammo technician who specializes in the fabrication of 7.62mm has been arrested with 300 empty cases of ammo at Gorom village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also apprehended were 6 suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province informants and collaborators including a foreigner.

Furthermore, troops also rescued 2 Chibok girls by name, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Senki on serial 19 and 70 of the abducted Chibok girls lists with their children at Bula Davo village in Bama Local Government Area and Kawur village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State with 12 others abductees.

Six AK47 rifles, 14 AK47 magazines, 1 HK gun, 1 G3 rifle, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special, 285 rustled cattle and 8 gallons of Premium Motor Spirit were recovered from terrorists during the operation while 19 terrorists were neutralized.

