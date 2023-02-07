Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralise over 350 bandits in Zamfara

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), deployed at Gummi axis in Zamfara State of North-Western Nigeria, engaged in a fierce fight with bandits on Monday night and neutralised over 300 bandits.

The successful operation took place at Daki Takwas -Zugu- Danmarke Road, in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

A source within the military told our Correspondent that the victory was recorded in a well-coordinated night operation and it was meant to check rampant banditry attacks in the area.

The military source said that “many of them (bandits) were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

“We will finish all the idiots to restore normalcy, since they refused to embrace peace, we can’t allow them to continue killing innocent citizens, their days are numbered,” the source added.

In the encounter, Federal troops also captured multiple motorcycles and recovered various weapons and rustled animals from the terrorists, whom the locals commonly referred to as bandits.

Troops in the North-West, in recent months, have intensified operations against terrorists in the region, taking the battle to their enclaves in the thickly forested parts of affected states.

Just last month, January 12, 2023, to be specific, troops that were deployed on fighting patrol to terrorist enclaves at Lamba Village in Maru Local Government Area and Kango Gabas forest in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, ran into them.

The troops intercepted terrorists while enroute to their camps and neutralised five terrorists. They exploited the area and recovered five AK47 rifles, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 four magazines loaded with 33 rounds of 7.62mm special and four motorcycles.

On 17 January, 2023, troops deployed at Danali in Danmusa Local Government Area of Kastina State made contact with terrorists and in the encounter . neutralised 2 terrorists and recovered from them 2 AK47 rifles, 2 magazines loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 motorcycles.

In another development, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking at about 10pm on Saturday , February 4, 2023 at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

The rescue was done sequel to a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Dawakin Tofa whose sister was being trafficked through Kano enroute Libya and France.

Upon receipt of the information, the NNFLC internal security team swung into action. The team located at Rijiyar Lemu and Bachirawa areas where detailed and reconnaissance led to the rescue of the victims who were housed in an uncompleted building.

Two of the suspected traffickers were arrested while others escaped.

A statement by Director of Information, Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan, said that the victims were kept in custody of the College where they received medication and other necessary attention.

The suspects and victims were handed over to Kano Zonal office of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Monday, February 6, 2023, for interrogation and further necessary action.

