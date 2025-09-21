Troops of 3 Division JTFO arrest 15 militias

Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) during operations on September 19, 2025 arrested 15, armed militias, in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Major Samson Nantip Zhakom the

Media Information Officer, JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE said in a statement their arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of armed militias who burnt huts at Jamrop Village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA).

He disclosed that the operations are part of concerted efforts to frustrate the actions of armed criminals operating in the Joint Operations Area (JOA),

“During the technology-enabled operation, troops intercepted 15 armed militias involved in the act of arson, and recovered Fifteen fabricated rifles, One hundred and five cartridges, and other sundry items.”

The arrested suspects and recovered items are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing militias.

Troops of 3 Division/JTF OPEP are redoubling their efforts and improving operational awareness to secure the Joint Operations Area, and halt the activities of criminal individuals whose identities must be exposed for further action, he added .