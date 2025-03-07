Troops neutralize 92 terrorists, arrest 111 others this week, says DHQ

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Defence Headquarters said Thursday that a total of 92 terrorists were neutralized while 111 suspected others were arrested between February 27 and March 6 , 2025 during the ongoing counter insurgency operations across the country.

Troops also apprehended 18 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 75 kidnapped hostages.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Markus Kangye who disclosed this in Abuja during a bi -weekly briefing also stated that in the South South, troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Five Hundred and Twenty One Million, Eight Hundred and Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Naira (N521,802,360.00) only.

According to him, “the breakdown revealed :452,396 litres of stolen crude oil, 224,175 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1,920 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

Additionally, he stated troops discovered and destroyed 87 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, 23 boats, 33 storage tanks, 61 drums and 47 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 2 pumping machines, 3 tricycles, 5 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones and 6 vehicles among others.

He said that in a related development, troops recovered 117 and 2,939 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively. He added that these includes, 58 AK47 rifles, 21 locally fabricated guns, 26 dane guns, 7 pump action guns, 4 PKT guns, 2 GPMGs, one QJC W85 gun, one

HK 21 gun, one M60 MG, 11 RPG bombs, 2 RPG tubes and one fabricated 60mm mortar.

They also recovered quantity 2,278 rounds of assorted 7.62mm ammunition, 26 live cartridges, 64 rounds of 9mm ammo, 18 magazines, as well as other 8 assorted arms, he said.

The Director said that this result was achieved during the week under review by land component of the Armed Forces and air component in joint operations with the ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces.

These operations include; fighting and confidence building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations, he stated.