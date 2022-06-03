Troops neutralize 34 terrorists, rescue 152 civilians

By Andrew Orolua

Nigeria troops engaged in clearance operations around terrorists’ enclaves in North East and North West of the country neutralized 34 terrorists in the past two weeks including two bandits dressed in Nigeria military uniforms.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference on the activities of military and security agencies at the various theatres between May 19 and June 2nd, 2022, DailyTimes gathered.

He said that a total of 44 terrorists and bandits were arrested during the period, including a foreigner informant, while not less than 152 civilians were rescued from terrorists’ strong holds.

According to the director, on May 22, 2022 troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force cleared terrorists hideout during an encounter, at Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaine, Jango, Sabah and Gobara in Gwozaq Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The terrorists fled in disarray due to the superior fire power of own troops abandoning their properties and family members.

While on May 23, 2022, troops conducted patrol along Old Marter road in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State recovered a dump truck vehicle belonging to Borno State Road Maintenance Agency that was stolen in February 2021 by the terrorists.

Similarly, troops on fighting patrol along Ashigashiya, Kodele, and Apagaluwa in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State encountered terrorists herders who engaged troops in a fierce gun battle.

The terrorists fled due to troops’ superior fire power while troops recovered 40 sheep. He added that within the weeks under review troops also conducted robust, aggressive patrol, ambushes and clearance operation in Zuyel-Wuno area along Shelmi Mountain, he said.

Other areas that troops conducted clearance operations were in Dugushewu village, Gwoza, Limankare Old Marte, Sabah, Kancorner, Gamboru Wulgo road, Charaman, Pulka-Kwadale road, Mairamri Tumbun Rago, Tumbum Dilla and Jamina, Kawuri Sibiri, Kuwaiti, Miya village all in Borno State.

Major General Onyeuko said that cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 56 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 AK 47 magazines, 1 PKM gun. 1 AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, 1 gun truck, 1 shilka barrel, 2 dane guns, 2 Improvised Explosive Device, 1 car engine, 4 trollies and one water pump machine.

Meanwhile, troops operating under OPERATION HADARIN DAJI arrested a notorious foreigner Jabe Buba a terrorist informant at Garuwa village in Tambuwa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

They found in his phone, pictures and video of him posting rifles in the forest and cash of One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N130,000.00). His arrest was through intelligence.

Troops also conducted clearance in Maidabino, Mahuta, Yantamaki, Mahuta Makal village in Dan Musa Local Government Area, Batsari Jibia road-Jibia road in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and recovered huge ammunition.

Other locations include Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi road, Anka Market in Magaza town in Zamfara State and Kaikaza village in Sokoto State.

Recovered items in these areas includes 9 AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 458 rustled cattle, 20 motorcycles. Troops also rescued 152 civilians, neutralized 18 bandits and apprehended 25 bandits.

Major General Onyeuko said that all the arrested bandits, rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action

