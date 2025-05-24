Troops neutralize 16 terrorists, repelled attack in Damboa

By Andrew Orolua

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the early hours on Friday, May 23, 2025. neutralized 16 terrorists as they repelled a coordinated attack on Damboa town.

Nigerian troops with powerful force and air support gained a decisive victory against the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the attack.

Giving account of the incident, a statement by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ajemasu Yake Jingina said “the ISWAP terrorists launched a fierce attack on the Azir Bridge axis in 25 Task Force Brigade Area of Responsibility”.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army responded with counter attacks and artillery fire and airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, thereby mounting a robust defence that resulted in the neutralization of at least 16 ISWAP fighters. Sadly during the attack two brave soldiers paid the supreme price in line of duty.”

READ ALSO: Mahmoud hails female journalists’ role in curbing insecurity

The statement reiterated Nigerian Army commitment to its role in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, winning all land battles and ultimately bringing an end to terrorism in all its forms.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI pledges to sustain attacks on terrorist groups and maintain high morale during the counter-insurgency operations across the Northeast.