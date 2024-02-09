Troops neutralise 376 terrorists, says DHQ

By Andrew Orolua

The military authorities said on Thursday that troops neutralised 105 terrorists during the week, in addition to the 266 neutralised during operations last January.

According to the Defence Headquarters, 140 terrorists were arrested while 86 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

It added that 463 this violent extremists/insurgents were arrested in January while 116 kidnapped hostages got rescued during the same period.

READ ALSO: Certificate Racketeering: Reps probe MDAs

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this in Abuja noted that “since the beginning of the year several terrorists and their leaders have been killed or badly injured owing to offensive actions by both land and air forces”. Buba added,

“Troops are continuing their actions even at this very moment and we are proud of them and appreciate their brave conduct, even though it might not seem that way due to recent events across the country.”

He emphasised the commitment of the armed forces to restore peace and security in the land. “We will continue to do that in spite of the current circumstances. Troops will continue fighting with great effort, determination and sacrifice to bring about great results.”

To further buttress the point that the nation is winning the war, Buba said troops recovered 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 assorted ammunition in January alone.

Despite recent challenges, he reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to restoring peace and security.

Notably, in January alone, troops recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition and foiled oil theft attempts worth billions of Naira.

Buba urged citizens to unite with the military in the fight against insurgency, emphasising the pivotal role of national solidarity in achieving victory over security threats.