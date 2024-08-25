Troops neutralise 171 terrorists, arrest 302 others in one week

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Nigerian armed forces said on Friday that troops neutralised 171 terrorists and arrested 302 violent persons during the week across the country through the ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this in a statement. He said “the armed forces is actively thwarting and mitigating terrorist threats and activities across the country with its operations.

He said, “specifically, in the North East and North West theatres of operations, troops neutralised several terrorist leaders and commanders. While in the North Central , troops arrest notorious kidnappers and gun runners.

“Troops also arrested 25 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 134 kidnapped hostages. In the South South of the country where fight is ranging against economic saboteurs troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Eight Hundred and Forty Six Million Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred Naira (N846,480,800.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 84 assorted weapons and 1,499 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: one PKT gun, one G3 rifle, 3 AK49 rifles, 44 AK47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles, 18 dane guns, 10 pump action guns, 4 locally made pistols, 18 AK47 magazines, 2 FN magazines, one smoke grenade and one bandolier.

“Others are: 843 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 506 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ball rimmed, 90 live cartridges, 5 baofeng radios, 11 vehicles, 46 motorcycles, 4 bicycles, 52 mobile phones, cutlasses and the sum of N126,285.00 only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 26 dugout pits, 13 boats, 90 drums and 45 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 155 cooking ovens, 4 speedboats, one pumping machine, 7 vehicles and 98 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 799,400 litres of stolen crude oil and 151,150 litres of illegally refined AGO.”

The Director assured that Nigerian military will maintain its operational activities across the country to ensure enduring defeat of terror groups in the country adding that troops continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve and strong desire to protect citizens and ensure their safety across the country.