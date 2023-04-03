Troops neutralise 11 terrorists, recover weapons in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Whirl Punch in conjunction with Special Forces has neutralised 11 terrorists in an encounter in Kaduna.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops on Saturday conducted clearance operations to the terrorists’ enclaves at Bagoma, Rema, Bilugai, Dagara, Sabon Lay, , Gagumi, Katakaki and Randagi villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said the terrorists fell to the superior fire power of the troops at Kakangi and Katakaki villages during the encounter while others fled.

According to him, troops exploited the general area and recovered two AK 47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, 57 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, seven matchetes and six motorcycles among other sundry items.

“The military high command commends troops and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.