Troops kill Boko Haram commander, others in Borno

..Repel attack on Kaduna community, neutralise 2 terrorists in Kaduna, 2 bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army announced on Sunday that its troops had neutralised a notorious Boko Haram commander, Abu Rijab, and other terrorist fighters in an offensive operation on Saturday.

This was made known in a post on the Nigerian army’s official X Handle, saying the operation took place in Bula Daloye, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the successful operation was in addition to the surrender of numerous terrorists and their families to the troops as a result of sustained pressure against their enclaves.

Army said the troops also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

“Following an intense firefight, the troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralising three, including a wanted Boko Haram commander Abu Rijab.

“The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones.

“Additionally, eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The same troops also apprehended two suspects in Konduga Local Government Area with 52 bags of illicit drugs intended for supply to terrorists,”it said.

The post also revealed that troops operating in Taraba, apprehended the chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association, Alhaji Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

It said that investigation had revealed that the weapon had been recovered during a joint operation against terrorists in Boki Lamba, a border town with Plateau State.

In Plateau, the service said its troops apprehended two suspected criminal elements in the Rikkos area of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to the post, troops recovered a fabricated rifle and mobile phones containing images of various calibers of arms and ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their resilience and commitment.

“He also expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support of the Nigerian army, sister services, and other security agencies through credible and actionable information about criminal activities,” it added.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity have thwarted a terrorists’ attack on Saulawa community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and eliminated two terrorists.

The Nigerian army, in a post on its official X Handle on Sunday, said the success was recorded on Friday.

It said the troops, while conducting a fighting patrol to Saulawa, cleared Maidaro and Ngade Alha villages before making contact with the rampaging terrorists.

It added that one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 11 motorcycles, were recovered during the operation.

“The troops in their untiring commitment have continued to deny the terrorists freedom of action and significantly undermined their capabilities.

“The Nigerian army remains determined to protect the nation and its citizens from the scourge of terrorism,” it said.

In another development, troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two bandits during a fierce encounter in Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations (ADAPR), 1Bde/Sect 1 OPHD, Lt. Sulaimam Omale, in Gusau on Sunday.

Omale said the Sector 1 Joint Task Force in North-West “Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD)”, under Operation Sahel Sanity II, has continued to record successes in the fight against banditry in Zamfara and the North-West region.

“On 16th August 2024, the troops, under the directives of the Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Joint Task Force (North-West) Operation Hadarin Daji successfully neutralized the two bandits.

”This was during a fierce encounter at Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA).

“Acting on credible intelligence, the gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of violent extremist activities in the area.

“The troops, after engaging the elements in a serious gun duel, effectively neutralised two of the violent extremists.

“Other criminals were forced to withdraw in disarray,” Omale said.

He said that following the engagement, the troops conducted a mop-up operation and recovered one operational motorcycle belonging to the violent extremist.

Omale said: ”The area had since been secured, with troops of Sector one OPHD maintaining an aggressive presence and conducting confidence-building patrol to ensure the safety of locals in the community.

“The success of this operation indicates the ongoing commitment of operation Hadarin Daji to rid Zamfara out of banditry and restore peace and security to the region,” Omale added.