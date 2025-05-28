Troops foil attack on new Marte, Kumshe, neutralize scores of insurgents in Borno

By Andrew Orolua

The Nigerian Army Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the early hours of Tuesday May 27, 2025 foiled attacks by terrorists on troops location in New Marte and a daring attempt to attack the the Foward Operating Base at Kumshe Maiduguri Borno State.

Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized by Nigerian troops in ensuing battle that resulted in the foiled attacks on their location in New Marte, Borno State. He added that troops are continuing with its onslaught against the enemies of the state

This was contained in a press statement by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement said, “In a well-coordinated operation by ground forces bolstered by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

The failed attack took place in the early hours of May 27, 2025, when insurgents attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location in New Marte.

“A firefight ensued, and reinforcements from 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion, swiftly mobilised to the location, engaging the terrorists with heavy gunfire.

“The Air Component provided immediate Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, as well as offensive fire support, leading to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists. Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The statement noted that troops during exploitation of the general area, recovered one of the Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device SUV abandoned by the terrorists during pursuit by troops, including several motorcycles conveying the terrorists destroyed by the precision air strikes of the Air Component of OPHK.

Troops also discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, further suggesting more casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

In a related development, some terrorists also met their waterloo, receiving a bloody nose from the gallant troops, when they made a daring attempt to attack the Foward Operating Base at Kumshe.

The resilient and determined troops of the NA have vowed to keep terrorists on the back foot and deny them freedom of action.

Meanwhile, the collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities thrive in the NorthEast region, in line with the mandate of Operation HADIN KAI.