Troops embark on nationwide offensive operations to ensure safe environment for farmers

By Andrew Orolua

Nigerian military in conjunction with hybrid forces and other security agencies sustained their offensive operations in all theatres during the week to ensure that there are safe environment for farming activities.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja said the operations would continue to enable farmers make their contribution to the attainment of food security as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the armed forces under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa, was not negotiating issues of national security and welfare of troops who had remained resolute and ever determined to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity, national interest and protect citizens from all forms of threats.

“As part of its mandate, the military launched several key operations during the week with renewed vigor aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to give an update on the significant progress in our operations conducted from May 8 to May 15.

“Within the period under review, troops successfully destroyed several terrorists’ camps as well as rescue of kidnapped victims and rehabilitation of civilians affected by the conflict,” he said.

The said troops are demonstrating remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity, adding that cooperation of local communities had also been invaluable in their intelligence-gathering efforts.

According to him, the gallant troops neutralised scores of terrorists, and apprehended two wanted extremists informants and logistics suppliers identified as Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa in Suleja and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger.

He added that troops also apprehended an ammunition courier identified as Rufai Abdullahi in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

“Items recovered within the period under review include; arms and ammunition, monies, locally fabricated guns as well as motorcycles.

“Other items recovered were, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, mobile phones and vehicles,” he said.

In the North East, Major General Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised scores of terrorists during fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno.

He said the operation also led to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims as well as recovery of arms and some quantities of assorted ammunition as well as hand grenades and extra magazines.

In the North West,the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, killed scores of terrorists and rescued 129 victims across Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

While in the Niger Delta where the fight is against crude oil thieves, the Director said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, foiled oil theft worth over N103 million, comprise 68,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 31,166 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 2,250 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

Troops also discovered and destroyed 16 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 19 boats, 34 storage tanks, 79 drums and 18 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and seven vehicles,” he added.