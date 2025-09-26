Troops dismantle several terrorists networks, kill scores, says DHQ

The Nigerian Armed Forces said on Thursday that it’s troops in conjunction with relevance security agencies conducted series of operations across the country last week dismantled several terrorists’ networks and killed several of them.

Major General Markus Kangye, the Director of Defence Media Operations disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.Hex said a high profile kidnapper identified as Saawuan Wuaiyoina a member of the notorious syndicate on the wanted list of security forces was arrested in one of the numerous operations conducted by OPERATION WHIRL STROKE in North Central.

According to the director, “Wuaiyoina

is believed to be a member of a criminal gang under the leadership of one Akiki Utivi also known as Full Fire in Wukari LGA of Taraba State ” who the troops and other security agencies are looking for.

He said Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma also arrested a notorious terrorists identified as Mallam Abubakar Ahmadu alongside 2 others in Paiko LGA of Niger State on 17 September 2025.

While four other suspected terrorists were arrested in Bagudu LGA of Kebbi State on 21 September 2025 by troops in covert operations.

Within the week under review, from 15 – 22 September 2025, troops operating in the North West fought several significant battles and eliminated an unspecified number of terrorists.

In the North East:The Joint Task Force Opeation Hadin Kai (OPHK) during the week ending 18 – 22 September 2025, sustained operational momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists freedom of action in the North East region.

Nigerian ground forces in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces as well as local security groups, conducted aggressive operations across the theatre.

“Their effort led to the elimination of several terrorists, their logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of their networks and support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities,” Major General Kangye said.

He added that “troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists in Damboa, Konduga, Gwoza, Marte, Bama, Ngazai, Chibok and Biu LGAs of Borno state as well as Bula, Nguru and Mubi North LGAs of Yobe and Adamawa State. During the encounters, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.”

There were similar but various operational activities in other theatres areas covered by Joint Task Force North Central Operation Enduring Peace, Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe and Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka .

For instance, while In Operation Delta Safe theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over 19 Million Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira N19,750,000.00) only. The breakdown indicates; 14,760 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,720 litres of DPK and 625 litres of PMS.

Discovered and destroyed 14 crude oil cooking ovens, 7 dugout pits, 11 boats, 8 storage tanks and 16 illegal refining sites. Arrested 19 oil thieves and other criminals.

Troops of Operation UDO KA sustained offensive posture throughout the week under review. Between 17 – 23 September 2025, and conducted offensive operations in Njaba and Mbaitoli LGAs of Imo State, Bakassi and Obubra LGAs of Cross River State.

They furthered their operation to Ezeagu and Orumba North LGAs of Enugu and Anambra States respectively. During these operations some terrorists/criminals were killed in action, 6 of them arrested while 3 kidnapped victims were rescued.

Major General Kangye further disclosed that several several arms and ammunitions Logistics items, large quantity of fabrics, vehicles, motorcycles and IED marking materials were also recovered.

Also recovered by troops were large quantities of various arms including automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices making material, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition .