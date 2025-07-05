Troops capture large quantity of terrorists’ IEDs in Borno , says OPHK

By Andrew Orolua

The headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI in Maiduguri Borno State said on Friday that recent troops offensive operations have led to the discovery of about 60 heavily primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs.

It added that offensive operations on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025 also resulted in the elimination of several terrorists, and the recovery of assorted weapons.

The spokesperson of the theatre ,Captain Reuben Kovangiya , an Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command ,Operation HADIN KAI said troops had embarked on the operations

in a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists freedom of action and restore lasting peace in the North-East region.

According to him, “on July 3, 2025, troops while conducting operations around Marte and Dikwa general areas, discovered a large quantity of IEDs at a bridge linking Marte – Dikwa, believed to have been stashed by the terrorists to unleash mayhem and destroy critical national infrastructure.”

“The recovery has significantly thwarted a disaster in the general area,” he said.

In the same vein, troops in a coordinated fighting patrol along Fulatari in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State captured a terrorist fighter and recovered an AK-47 Rifle with magazine and large quantity of ammunition.

” Another combat team on operations around Mussini in Ngala Local Government Area came in contact and engaged the terrorists with superior fire power forcing the terrorists to scamper in disarray.

Troops pursuit of the terrorists, recovered AK47 rifles, jerrycans of premium motor spirit, motorcycles, and terrorists’s uniforms among other sundry items.

In another related development, troops on offensive operations at Salekwa area in Mafa Local Government Area made contact with the insurgents and neutralised some fighters while others fled. He said while exploiting the general area, troops recovered AK47 rifles, AK47 Magazines and the body of one neutralized terrorist.

The resilient troops, have been commended by the Military High Command and have continued to conduct series of operations in high spirits, with close air support from the Air Component Command of OPHK and collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders, to facilitate socio-economic activities in the North East.