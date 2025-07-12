Troops bursts arms syndicate,arrest suspects , recover gun in Taraba

By Andrew Orolua

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari have dismantled a gunrunning syndicate operating within the Southern region of Taraba State.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of gunrunners at a settlement in Byepi Village along Tsukundi Road, in Wukari Local Government Area, the troops swiftly conducted a tactical operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, 55 year old Buba Idi and 29 year old Isiyaka Yusufa.

Subsequent interrogation and follow up actions on the arrested suspects led to the recovery of the following items: One (1) AK-47 Rifle, One (1) AK-47 Magazine, Sixteen (16) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, One (1) Tecno mobile phone and One (1) Bajaj motorcycle.

The suspects are in custody and currently undergoing preliminary investigation, a statement by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni stated.

The statement said while commending the troops for their swift action and professionalism, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa noted that the operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Brigade to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and enhance security across the state.

He further reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that criminal networks have no safe haven within its Area of Responsibility.

Brigadier General Uwa thanked the good people of Taraba State for supporting the brigade and urged them to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enable proactive responses against criminality.