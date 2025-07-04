Troops arrested over 1,191 terrorists, foiled N3.5bn worth of oil theft last quarter

By Andrew Orolua

Nigerian Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that it’s troops killed several terrorists’ kingpins and their foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191 of them and rescued 543 kidnapped victims in second quarter of this year.

Troops also foiled oil theft worth a total sum of N3,500, 435, 234.00 bn during the period and consolidated in its fight against oil thieves whose activities were responsible for Nigeria oil production decline in the past few years.

Major General Markus Kangye, the Director of Defence Media Operations who disclosed this in Abuja added that

about 682 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops just last week.

He said among the terrorists leaders eliminated in the second quarter were the dreaded Amir Abu Fatimah, kinging Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze otherwise known as Onowu.

Just two days ago, bandit kingpin Yellow Danbokkolo succumb to injuries sustained during an encounter with troops the previous week where many of his lieutenants were also eliminated, the director added.

“Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taking into custody for interrogation. They includes Buhari Umar, Hassam Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Adamu Dan Mai, Idi Yusuf, Hassan Bello, Muhammed Isah, Shimu Ilu Adamu, Ismaila Ilu Hassan, Michael and Shittu Muazu Bakassi.

Similarly, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over Three Billion Five Hundred Million Four Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Four Naira (N3,500,435,234.00) only in the second quarter of this year.

According to him, the breakdown of oil recovery made were “2,381,239 litres of stolen crude oil, 605,393 litres of illegally refined AGO, 41,465 litres of DPK and 26,905 litres of PMS ”

In addition, troops discovered and destroyed about 174 illegal refining sites, while 45 vehicles were seized from the economic saboteurs.

Relatedly, troops recovered some automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices which were prepared by the terrorists and ready for detonation. Some cache of assorted ammunition were also recovered from the sites.