Troops arrest two notorious bandits, recover dangerous weapons in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian Army has said its troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have arrested two notorious kidnappers, Bashir Mohammed and Ismail Mohammad, in Plateau State.

According to a statement on its official Facebook page on Sunday, the Nigerian Army said the operation was carried out on Saturday following intelligence reports.

“The operation, conducted under Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Katume High Grounds in Bassa LGA, following credible intelligence that kidnappers often hide their victims in the area while negotiating for ransom,” the Army HQ said.