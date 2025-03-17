March 17, 2025
image
News

Troops arrest two notorious bandits, recover dangerous weapons in Plateau

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 78 No comment
Army troops
By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian Army has said its troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have arrested two notorious kidnappers, Bashir Mohammed and Ismail Mohammad, in Plateau State.

According to a statement on its official Facebook page on Sunday, the Nigerian Army said the operation was carried out on Saturday following intelligence reports.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“The operation, conducted under Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Katume High Grounds in Bassa LGA, following credible intelligence that kidnappers often hide their victims in the area while negotiating for ransom,” the Army HQ said.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

Money will not determine 2019 Polls – Imo Rec

By Ihesiulo Grace

Don’t amend NLNG Act – NLNG MD

By Ihesiulo Grace

Sen Omo- Agege: Parliamentary Group tackles Saraki

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply