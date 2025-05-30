Troops ambush terrorists, seize 6 big bombs in Borno State

By Andrew Orolua

Troops of 212 Battalion Nigerian Army stationed in Molai Village in Kunduga Local Government Borno State has intercepted six big bombs from Boko Haram terrorists .

The Terrorists were moving from Timbuktu to Sambisa Forest in preparation for attacks in areas they have been fighting to occupy without success.

Acting Commander, Forward Operation Base ,FOB, Molai , Major Darius Yusuf said the troops recorded a successful interception and recovered the bombs following a creditable intelligence.

The terrorists conveying the bombs ran into the troops ambush.

He said that in a fierce battle the terrorists were neutralized and bombs seized , adding that it would have been devastating blows on their targets if they had escaped and detonated the bombs.

Major Yusuf recalled that in the last four years troops in Molai had been in encounter with terrorists almost on daily basis from the Sambisa Forest and this forest extends from sahel region into Nigeria gives them easy access due to vast border.

He paid gratitude to the Chief of the Army Staff Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede who recently constructed a new defence trench in the area . The commander in high spirits like his soldiers thanked the Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar who further fortified the defence front line

The devastating effects of previous attacks in Molai had raised down the village and brought structure to ruin including a large residential estate, a corn mill factory worth billions of Naira now would have employ thousands, lying wasted.

Residents of Molai village who fled the area about five years ago to internally displayed persons’ camps , IDP, near Maiduguri town whom we also visited are mounting pressure on soldiers to continue to provide security for farmers in their farms.