Trillbjm’s soars, bags two extraordinary awards

Multi-talented Nigeria’s young tech wizard, Trillbjm has continued to soar since he launched into the Technology sphere a few years ago.

No doubt year 2021 ended on a high note, as Trillbjm whose real name is Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje bagged two recognitions from the West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council which conferred on him the status of an Ambassador of the regional body as well as honoured him with an award of excellence on December 24, 2021.

For him, the year in view was an extraordinary one as he expanded his influence as a top-notch and most-sought-after software engineer by becoming Chief Technology Officer to at least four digital businesses including Patricia (the cryptocurrency giant), Gloverapp, Hankdevice, and Rooomxix.

The University of Lagos alumnus had previously proved his mettle as an entrepreneur by his renown as an acclaimed founder of the Nigeria Fashionnova, an online clothing store.

In the confirmation letter of his appointment as ambassador of Africa Youth Council, Chairperson of the ECOWAS body, H.E. (Amb) Williams states that the appointment was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity.” According to him Williams, the body also acknowledged Trillbjm’s “commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusaders of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

In a year where he expanded his influence exponentially by co-founding no less than three new digital businesses and serving as CTO to as many as three, in addition to extending his services to other parts of Africa, Trillbjm easily clinched the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, which the regional body often award to exceptional leaders that are the biggest contributors to the development of their sector.

According to the certificate signed by the body’s chairperson, Trillbjm won the award for his great effort as a young man of “high repute, serial entrepreneur and hardworking and goal-oriented personality with great interest in youth development and empowerment.”

