Tricycle Riders storm Delta Council Secretariat in protest against extortion, harassment

By Owen Akenzua

In a bold yet peaceful demonstration, members of the Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers, and Riders Association (TMORRA), Delta State Chapter, Udu Zone onTuesday, stormed the Udu Local Government Council Secretariat to protest what they described as widespread extortion, molestation, and intimidation by security personnel and allied groups operating across the local government area.

Led by the State Chairman of TMORRA, Mr. Philip Okotete, the protesters, in their numbers, converged on the secretariat where they submitted a detailed petition to the Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Olorogun Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode JP FCIA, calling for urgent intervention and justice.

In the petition, TMORRA outlined the following key issues:

Rampant Extortion by Security Personnel – The group accused officers from the Burutu Area Command and Aladja Division of illegally demanding outrageous sums from riders under various pretenses.

Intimidation by Vigilante Groups – Riders alleged that vigilante operatives, believed to be working under the guise of government backing, harass and extort them regularly.

Illegal Daily Collections at Junctions – Unauthorized toll points, especially at strategic road junctions, were said to be draining the already meager earnings of their members.

Community Youth Extortion in Orhuwhorun – TMORRA decried the activities of community youths in Orhuwhorun who have allegedly set up illegal checkpoints to extort money from transport operators.

Impersonation by COMTOA Members – Certain individuals, claiming to be affiliated with COMTOA, are reportedly impersonating law enforcement personnel to extort riders.

Alleged Complicity of Security Agencies – The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ovwian-Aladja was specifically mentioned for allegedly shielding extortionists and enabling illegal arrests.

Worsening Economic Conditions – The union expressed deep concern over the financial ruin many of its members now face due to continuous harassment and exploitation.

TMORRA demanded immediate intervention from the Udu Council Chairman, the disbandment of all unauthorized task forces, justice for victims of extortion, and prosecution of impersonators and corrupt agents.

Addressing the protesters, Olorogun(Hon.) Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode, the Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, commended TMORRA for their peaceful approach, reiterating that protest is a constitutional right—provided it does not infringe on the rights of others.

He vehemently condemned all forms of harassment, intimidation, and illegal levies, and pledged his administration’s readiness to tackle the issues head-on.

“I have never sent anyone to collect money from transporters or market women. I don’t tolerate oppression,” Oyibode declared.

He promised to convene an emergency meeting with all relevant security stakeholders— including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Area Commander, Anti-Touting Unit (ATU), and others—on Friday, July 11, 2025, to address the concerns raised by TMORRA.