Tributes as Peter Enahoro, foremost Daily Times journalist dies at 88

BY ORIAKU IJELE

A flurry of tributes have continued to pour in since the announcement of the death of renowned journalist, Peter Enahoro, who at various points in his meritorious career in journalism served as the Daily Editor, Sunday Editor, Editor in Chief and Administrator of Nigeria’s oldest newspaper, Daily Times.

Enahoro, according to his family passed on in London at the age of 88 on Monday April 24.The terse statement reads: “Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist, Peter Enahoro, Peter Pan, in London, at the age of 88. RIP. Born on January 21, 1935, Peter Enahoro is a Nigerian journalist, author, businessman and publisher. Also known by the pen name of Peter Pan because of his popular column in New African Magazine under that name, he has been described as perhaps, Africa’s best known international journalist”.

Reminiscing on the golden career of Enahoro, President Buhari yesterday extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists. This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President said that as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust by his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

He recognised that the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, noting that he used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

However, President Buhari urged those who mourn the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

“May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace, the President prays.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, also expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s famous journalist, Peter Enahoro, popularly known as Peter Pan.

In a statement issued by Mr Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He said, with the passing of Peter Pan, Nigeria has lost one of its finest journalists who lent their voices for the betterment of the country, Gbajabiamila said.

He said as a columnist, Mr. Peter Enahoro used his pen patriotically, calling attention to the salient issues in the society.

Speaker Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of the late writer, author and publisher.

He equally prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In the same vein, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), President General Worldwide (PGWW) of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA expressed sadness on the passing of the veteran journalist on behalf of the Old Boys.

According to his statement: “The news of the demise of our revered veteran journalist, a gentleman per excellence, one of our greatest Ancient Mariners, Peter Enahoro, popularly known as Peter Pan, came to me as a rude shock.

Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) has lost one of its finest who made our old school very proud with his literary prowess and one of the most famous columnists ever heard of and known in the media world.

I cannot find words suitable enough to eulogise this great African, Nigerian by birth, and a proud product of our great school. On behalf of GCUOBA, I convey our heartfelt condolences to members of his family and the entire GCUOBA Worldwide for this tragic loss caused by his death. May his gentle and noble soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.“

Peter Enahoro’s funeral plan is being awaited from the family.

