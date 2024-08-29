Tribute to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila: A Modern-Day Nostradamus

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s progress. His unwavering commitment to the nation’s growth is a testament to his exceptional leadership.

Gbajabiamila’s support for Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’ emergence as his successor showcased his deep understanding of the 10th House’s diversity and the leadership required to navigate its complexities. Abbas’ achievements in just over a year validate Gbajabiamila’s prescience.

Under Abbas’ leadership, the House has witnessed unprecedented reforms, including the expansion of Committees to sharpen the legislature’s oversight powers. This move has strengthened accountability and transparency in government operations. Abbas has also empanelled investigative Committees to tackle high-profile corruption and advocated for good governance practices.

The 10th House has achieved remarkable milestones under Abbas’ leadership, including the passage of over 80 bills, consolidation of 10, and referral of 88 to relevant committees. Notably, the Electricity Act 2023 and Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2024 were signed into law, revolutionizing Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Speaker Abbas’ commitment to national development and unity has been exemplary, urging Nigerians to prioritise integration in the ongoing constitution review exercise. His leadership has been a beacon of hope for a more perfect union.

Gbajabiamila’s vision and leadership have shaped the 10th House into a formidable institution. His support for Speaker Abbas has yielded remarkable dividends, and we are forever grateful for his contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

Going by Abbas’ silent and laudable achievements in just one year, it’s obvious that Gbajabiamila qualifies to be named as the modern-day Nostradamus. His ability to identify and nurture talent has been a hallmark of his leadership style, and Nigerians are better for it.

As Gbajabiamila and Abbas continue to serve Nigeria with excellence, we wish them continued success and wisdom. May their exceptional leadership skills and vision continue to inspire and guide the administration towards achieving its goals.

Their partnership has been a shining example of effective leadership, and we look forward to seeing the impact of their collaboration in the years to come. May God continue to bless and guide them as they work towards a brighter future for Nigeria.

Agbese who is deputy spokesperson, 10th House of Representatives wrote from Abuja.