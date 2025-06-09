Tribute to a Titan: Idi Hong lauds late Prof. Jibril Aminu’s legacy of service

By Tom Garba

In an emotional and revealing interview, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, former Minister of Health (State), Foreign Affairs, and a close protégé of the late Senator Professor Jibril Aminu, paid a glowing tribute to the elder statesman, describing him as a “building block” and an “institutional memory” whose contributions to Nigeria’s development remain unparalleled.

Dr. Hong, reflecting on the life and legacy of Prof. Aminu, highlighted his monumental achievements across various sectors, his unwavering patriotism, and his role as a mentor who shaped the lives of many Nigerians.

Dr. Hong emphasized Prof. Aminu’s transformative tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, a role in which he left an indelible mark. “Don’t forget that he was also Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, including mines, natural resources,” Dr. Hong noted.

“He is the one who famously built the NNPC Tower you are seeing as Minister. If that one is along his contribution, I think it’s a standing legacy that will stand for the next 100 years.”

The iconic Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Tower in Abuja, a symbol of Nigeria’s oil wealth, stands as a testament to Prof. Aminu’s vision and leadership in the petroleum sector. Dr. Hong described this achievement as one that will be “conspicuously appreciated” for generations, underscoring its enduring significance.

Prof. Aminu’s contributions extended beyond the executive arm of government to the legislative sphere, where he served as a distinguished senator. Dr. Hong recounted how Prof. Aminu was a trusted advisor to his peers, including the President of the Senate during his time.

“Some people see me like I am smart, but I am not,” the Senate President reportedly confided. “I was picking the brain of Professor Aminu any time we got into a lockjam.”

Dr. Hong revealed that Prof. Aminu was often called upon to provide solutions to complex national issues, offering ideas that helped navigate legislative challenges.

“He has been a stabilizing factor in the National Assembly,” Dr. Hong said. “He has been a bridge for building relationships in this country.”

This ability to foster unity and collaboration across Nigeria’s diverse political landscape was a hallmark of Prof. Aminu’s career.

Prof. Aminu’s diplomatic acumen shone during his tenure as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, particularly during the tumultuous period surrounding the 9/11 attacks.

Dr. Hong described this as a “testing period for the country and for the world all over,” yet Prof. Aminu managed to maintain and strengthen Nigeria’s relationship with the United States. His diplomatic finesse ensured Nigeria’s standing in international politics remained robust during this global crisis.

A significant milestone during his ambassadorship was facilitating a state visit by then-U.S. President Bill Clinton to Nigeria.

Dr. Hong highlighted the rarity and significance of this event, noting, “It is not easy to drag any president to come and do a state visit in another country.”

This visit, a high point in Nigeria-U.S. relations, underscored Prof. Aminu’s ability to navigate complex international dynamics with skill and tact.

Prof. Aminu’s passion for uplifting the less privileged was a recurring theme in Dr. Hong’s tribute.

As a pioneer of educational reform, Prof. Aminu introduced initiatives such as nomadic education, adult education, and the Universal Basic Education. Prof. Aminu introduced initiatives such as nomadic education, adult education, and the Universal Basic Education (UBE) program

“When he talks about educational reform, he is talking about areas where they are left out,” Dr. Hong explained. “How do you catch up? That’s what brought the issue of nomadic education, that is what brought the issue of adult education.”

These programs provided opportunities for marginalized groups, including those in riverine and nomadic communities, enabling many to rise to prominent positions as professors and chief executives. Dr. Hong praised Prof. Aminu’s foresight in identifying societal gaps and crafting solutions to empower the disadvantaged, ensuring no one was left behind.

Dr. Hong spoke passionately about Prof. Aminu’s role as a mentor, describing him as a “Nigerian to the core” whose actions were driven by patriotic zeal. “He has endowed us.

He has given us virtually everything good about myself,” Dr. Hong said, crediting Prof. Aminu for shaping his life and career.

“The lessons I learned from Prof., the life experiences I have learned, I haven’t learned one-tenth of it in my university degree.”

Prof. Aminu’s mentorship extended beyond Dr. Hong to countless others, many of whom hail from diverse regions of Nigeria.

His ability to unite people from all walks of life, regardless of their background, was a testament to his inclusive leadership style. “There are every nook and corner of this nation represented in his family and political families,” Dr. Hong noted.

Addressing comments that Prof. Aminu “died empty,” meaning he gave his all to Nigeria, Dr. Hong agreed that the late statesman had fulfilled his purpose. Quoting Shakespeare, he said, “Life or the world is a stage. Everybody comes and plays his part and moves on.”

He described Prof. Aminu as among the rare individuals who utilized their God-given talents to the fullest, leaving a lasting impact on every sector he touched.

“I don’t think he has died unfulfilled,” Dr. Hong asserted. “He has died knowing fully he has done the best he could, humanly possible, when he was given the opportunity.”

While acknowledging that Prof. Aminu might have approached current challenges differently if given the chance, Dr. Hong emphasized that his contributions laid a foundation for future generations to build upon.

Dr. Hong concluded the interview with a challenge to Nigeria’s younger generation, urging them to carry forward Prof. Aminu’s legacy of service, discipline, and compassion.

“Their page has been closed,” he said of Prof. Aminu’s generation. “What is left for us now, the younger generation, taking the mantle, is to make sure that we do our own part, rightly and God-guidedly, so that at least we also make an everlasting impact.”

The passing of Prof. Jibril Aminu marks the end of an era, but his legacy endures in the institutions he built, the lives he transformed, and the values he instilled in those who knew him. From the towering NNPC headquarters to the educational opportunities he created for the marginalized, Prof. Aminu’s contributions continue to shape Nigeria’s present and future.

As Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong eloquently stated, Prof. Aminu was a fulfilled man who “came, saw, and conquered,” leaving behind a nation forever changed by his vision and dedication.

For those inspired by his life, the challenge now is to honor his memory by continuing his work to uplift and unite Nigeria.