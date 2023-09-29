Tribunal Victory: Abbas congratulates Gov Uba Sani

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on his victory at the governorship election tribunal on Thursday.

The Speaker said Governor Sani’s victory at the tribunal has affirmed the massive support he received from the people of Kaduna State during the March governorship election.

He noted that the Kaduna State Governor had already started justifying the trust and support he got from his people by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Speaker said he was satisfied with the tribunal judgment as most of the people from Kaduna State are.

The Speaker urged Gov. Sani to use his tribunal victory to rally round all politicians in the state, irrespective of their inclination, for the betterment of the people.

He also called on those in the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to sheathe their sword and join hands with the governor to work for the state.

The Tribunal, led by Victor Oviawie, in Kaduna on Thursday in its verdict, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Isa Ashiru on technical grounds, signalling that the petition would have been successful, but for the procedural breach the petitioner committed.

