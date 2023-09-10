Tribunal upholds Ndume’s election as Borno South senator

By Tunde Opalana

The Borno State National Assembly election tribunal sitting in Maiduguri had dismissed the petition filed by Mr Haske Kudla who was the Borno South Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

He had challenged the victory of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC.

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said the petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence that could be sufficient to affect the poll’s result as declared by INEC.

Reacting on the development, Dist senator Mohammed Ali Ndume said the victory will further strengthen his resolve towards serving his Constituency with renewed vigor.

“My dear people of southern Borno senatorial district, and all our well-wishers across the country, it is with great gratitude to the Almighty God that I address you on this auspicious day in which God has caused us to enjoy another victory, given that a short while ago, the Elections Tribunal affirmed my electoral victory over PDP candidate by outrightly dismissing the petition he filed against my triumph.

“This noble ruling has further reaffirmed the mandate which you gave me in the last election.

“As you may have noted, this petition that has just been dismissed has never ever deterred me from performing my functions as your senator and which goes to say that the court case has never been a distraction to me and I couldn’t have used it as an excuse to deny our people the benefits of their trust in me.

“I consider the petition by my defeated opponent as an exercise of his democratic rights, which cannot be denied.

And as we celebrate this ruling, I wish to call on all my supporters to celebrate this victory with modesty and with utmost respect for the losing camp without any form of ill will. Let us all be practitioners of the decency and decorum we are known for.

This victory is not for Ndume, this victory is for all Borno south constituents, said Ndume.

