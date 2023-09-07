Tribunal Sacks APC Senator in Delta as State Assembly resumes sitting

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta Election Petitions Tribunal has declared Michael Diden, alias Ejele winner of the Delta South Senatorial District’s election.

The tribunal voided the victory of Joel Onowakpo – Thomas of the All Progressives Congress, who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

During its sitting in Asaba, the tribunal declared that Micheal Diden of the Peoples Democratic Party scored the most lawful votes.

The tribunal also ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the Onowakpo and with immediate effect issue a fresh Certificate of Return of Certificate to Ejele.

Meanwhile, the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary at the hallow chamber after barely five weeks recess which commenced August 2, 2023.

At the resumed sitting, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Emomotimi Guwor harped on the need for members to be up and doing in order to strengthen the gains of democracy on the citizens.

The speaker while welcoming the lawmakers back from the recess , urged them to be mindful of the task ahead, stressing that though challenging but not insurmountable adding that the House had adjourned for recess on the 2nd of August, 2023.

The speaker said that the break became necessary for members to settle down for legislative business.

He said that the House is not unaware of the hardship Deltans and indeed, Nigerians are going through as a result of the removal of fuel Subsidy, saying that the legislature feel the pains especially as the primary purpose in government is to ensure the security and welfare of the people.

The speaker On behalf of the legislature commended Governor Sheriff Francis Oborovwori for his ingenuity in approving the sum of ten billion naira as palliative for constituents and pledged continued support of the legislature to the executive arm of government in policies and programmes that will promote development and wellbeing of the people of Delta State.

Guwor explained that members were expected to take advantage of the recess to interact with their constituents with the hope of making them share in the vision of the M.O.R.E agenda of the state government.

He enjoined the lawmakers to deliberately encourage constituents to take ownership and full participation in government, even as he stressed the need for them to always be guided by oath of membership of the House as they carry out their duty of lawmaking and oversight functions.

