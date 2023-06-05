Tribunal Resumes Hearing with Atiku’s Suit Against Tinubu’s Victory

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has reconvened in Abuja to resume the hearing on the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that both parties are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal has been diligently considering the petitions since Tuesday, May 30, with multiple parties involved. Alongside the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party, represented by Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) have also filed petitions.

Notably, the respondents, in this case, include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the APC.

During the resumed hearing in Abuja, the courtroom witnessed the physical presence of the first and third respondents, INEC and the APC.

READ ALSO: SGF: Akume, the man who saw it all

The APC is represented by its Director of Legal Services, while National Commissioner May Agbamuche appeared on behalf of INEC.

The lawyers representing both parties also announced their presence, setting the stage for further proceedings.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com