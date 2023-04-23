Tribunal: Omimini hopefully APC, Omo- Agege will reclaim mandates

…expresses confidence in judiciary

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta Central chairman of the just concluded Presidential, Governorship, National Assemblies, and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, Chief (Dr.) Christopher Ominimini has expressed implicit confidence in the judiciary saying APC and its governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege will reclaim his stolen mandate in the March 18 governorship election.

Ominimini who spoke to selected journalists in the state on Sunday at Ughelli the administrative headquarters of Ughelli north local government area said the mandate Deltans gave APC and its governorship candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election was manipulated and stolen by Delta INEC and PDP.

While expressing implicit confidence in the judiciary for justice he said, in no distant time the stolen mandate of APC

will be reclaimed through the judiciary appealing APC faithful to remain calm and hopeful.

According to him, the governorship election was rigged by Delta INEC in favor of the ruling party in the state (PDP).

“I appeal to all APC faithful in Delta Delta State to remain calm and hopeful, the party mandate that was stolen by the ruling party in the state, People Democratic Party (PDP) in co-alliance with the Delta State Independence Electoral Commission(INEC) will be reclaimed through the court.

” We are confident that victory is sure, the tribunal is the hope of the common man, we reposed implicit confidence on the judiciary, the APC governorship candidate Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in no distant time the stolen mandate will be reclaimed Sen. Omo-Agege will be declared the winner of the governorship election and swear-in as the governor of the state”.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of “Team Dr. Otive Igbuzor for Ovie Omo-Agege for 2023”, Comrade Ogbagah M. Ariehi has called on all Deltans especially the Deltans APC faithful to remain committed to the course of emancipating Delta State from its present political quagmire.

