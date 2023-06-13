Tribunal: Oborevwori ‘ll be victorious, govern Delta for 8 years – PDP Spokesperson

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in the just concluded general elections, Olorogun Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has said without prejudice, that the governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, will come out clean at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

He gave the assurance while speaking as a guest of a popular radio station in Lagos on Sunday, alleging that the petitioners filed frivolous petitions after abysmal performance at the polls.

Oghenesivbe noted that it has been the tradition for losers in the state to approach the Tribunal and the Courts to merely prove a point that they fought gallantly, pointing out that in all the PDP always come victorious at the end of post elections legal battles.

He observed that the petitioners are being economical with the truth by approaching the Elections Petition Tribunal, because they do not have majority of the grassroots and eligible voters support to win the governorship election, which was why the PDP and her governorship candidate won convincingly in 21 local government areas, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, struggled and managed to win in four local governments.

Oghenesivbe said the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and it’s candidate ought to congratulate the winner, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, but still went ahead to file petition, even though the party and candidate could not win in any local government area in the state.

“It’s the tradition in Delta that even if a political party could not win in one LGA, it will approach the Tribunal. Imagine SDP and her candidate that could not win a single LGA also approached the Tribunal. It’s laughable.

“APC is playing ‘wanna be’ in Delta. The reality on ground is that winning governorship election in Delta is still mere wishes that cannot translate to reality for the opposition.

“APC is not on ground in Delta, despite winning four LGAs which was as a result of anti party activities by some unpatriotic individuals. Some of the anti party agents are now sobered, begging to return to PDP.

“Governor Oborevwori is a grassroots politician, and he came prepared to govern the state for two tenure of eight years. His M.O.R.E agenda will advance Delta and upscale socioeconomic and infrastructure development across the three Senatorial districts.

*APC will not win in two local governments, come 2027 governorship election in Delta State, anti party and regrouping of expired politicians not withstanding,” Oghenesivbe assured.

